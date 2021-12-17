Public Works Committee agrees to remove trees at 201 East Linwood

× Expand Homewood City Hall

The city of Homewood’s Public Work Committee agreed to remove trees at 201 East Linwood Avenue, following discussion about an indemnity agreement with the property owner.

Adam Thrower had plans to remove the trees himself and plant new trees in order to mitigate stormwater issues at his property but took issue with the city’s indemnity agreement.

In that agreement, Thrower was held responsible for the trees in perpetuity, and would have to pay for their removal if the city ever needed them removed. Thrower previously told The Homewood Star he was upset by those terms as he felt he was doing work that should be done by the city.

Council President Alex Wyatt said at the Dec. 13 meeting he met with Thrower and a few city leaders and came to an agreement. As the trees are dead or dying, the city will remove the trees. Following the completion of the city’s stormwater study, which may yield some other improvements at the property, Thrower can, if so desired, come back to the city to request the ability to work in the city’s right of way to plant new trees.

Also in the meeting, the committee heard that work continues to improve Green Springs Highway, and also carried over a request from Milo’s Tea to work in the city right of way at 126 Barber Court, where Milo’s recently closed on part of the former Barber’s facility. The company wishes to build a second entrance and exit, but it is unclear if the property in question is in Birmingham or Homewood. City Engineer Cale Smith said he has requested Schoel Engineering, which is working in the area on behalf of Milo’s, to determine who has the authority to grant the right to work in the right of way in that area.