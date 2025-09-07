Public safety leads off Homewood’s new budget hearing format

× Expand Photo via City of Homewood Youtube Homewood Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead presents his budget to member of the Homewood City Council Finance Committee. Broadhead told council members that things stay steady, no new full-time positions, but two part-time inspectors are being added, including the retired fire marshal. Ambulance service is performing better, staff levels are full, and new systems will keep tighter tabs on medication, radios, and traffic-signal preemption. Big-ticket items include a new engine arriving in October, a request for a mini-pumper for steep driveways, a $2.8 million ladder truck planned for 2029, several station repairs and upgrades, new vehicles, and early design work for a new Station 2, with long-term talk of a future Station 4.

Fire and police spending topped the agenda Sept. 3 as the Homewood City Council opened its first round of departmental budget hearings — a new process under the city’s council-city manager form of government that will shape the $128.5 million budget now under review.

The hearing was the first in a series scheduled through late September and the first departmental presentation of a budget crafted by City Manager Glen Adams, hired last year following a 2024 referendum that restructured Homewood’s government. It’s also the budget that will be inherited in November by Mayor-elect Jennifer Andress and a newly elected council following the city’s Aug. 26 municipal elections.

Adams has described the proposal as “one of the most vetted budget cycles I've personally been through,” crediting department heads and staff for narrowing requests ahead of the public process. “It is a balanced budget,” he said during the initial Aug. 25 presentation. “We don't give [department heads] the things they need to be able to do their jobs — that's not something I'm willing to do.”

The proposed budget includes $75.6 million in operational spending and nearly $21 million in capital expenses. Key line items include $27.3 million in school funding, $2.18 million in stormwater and creek wall improvements and a $5.85 million city share for the diverging diamond interchange at Lakeshore Drive and I-65.

It also includes more than $3.9 million in fire and police capital requests discussed Sept. 3.

Fire department outlines equipment needs, station replacement

Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead used his portion of the hearing to walk council members through major fleet and facility requests — including funding for the design of a new Fire Station No. 2 and a replacement mini pumper for the department’s growing calls in hilly residential areas.

“Fire Station 2... outlived its lifespan about a decade ago,” Broadhead said. “It is way past the time that it needs to be replaced.”

The proposed budget includes $600,000 for design work on the new station, with $10 million projected for construction between 2026 and 2028. Broadhead also confirmed $750,000 is allocated for a fire truck ordered two years ago, with delivery expected later this year. A ladder truck totaling $2.8 million is planned for delivery in 2029, and a $350,000 mini pumper would allow for faster, more nimble responses in dense or sloped terrain.

“This is going to put current staffing — we would staff this as a quick response mini pumper,” he said.

Broadhead also discussed capital needs for narcotics security, traffic signal preemption upgrades at eight intersections, and the phased replacement of Motorola radios that have reached end-of-service status.

Police department seeks weapons, vehicle upgrades

Police Chief Tim Ross followed with a detailed breakdown of his department’s requested equipment and fleet investments — including body-worn weaponry and tools aimed at supporting school safety.

Among the requests:

$1.06 million for 12 vehicles, including marked and unmarked patrol units

$76,617 for a one-year Taser contract, or $372,285 over five years

$50,000 to issue city-owned handguns to officers, replacing a prior gun allowance

$26,000 for rifle suppressors used by the tactical team

$15,000 to replace expiring ballistic vests

Two electric-assist bicycles for trail patrol

Ross said the switch to city-owned handguns would improve tracking and accountability.

“This allows these guns belong to us,” he said. “If that person leaves the department, that gun comes back to us.”

Ross also requested three new officers — two to launch a bicycle patrol on the Lakeshore Greenway and one school resource officer — along with two corrections officers and three part-time parking enforcement staff. A $91,000 line item would fund license plate reader software to manage parking permits and enforcement.

He also updated the council on the city’s eight school resource officers and the 80/20 cost-sharing model with the Homewood Board of Education. While the school system pays the majority of salary, benefits and training, it does not cover vehicles — a cost the police department continues to absorb.

“We now have more SROs at our schools than ever before,” Ross said.

Next hearings ahead of final budget vote

The council will continue hearing departmental presentations throughout September at City Hall, with final approval expected by the end of the month. All hearings begin at 5 p.m. and are open to the public.

Remaining hearing schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 9 — Engineering, Inspections and the Library

Thursday, Sept. 11 — Public Works, Parks, Courts and Traffic

Thursday, Sept. 18 — IT and Fleet

Wednesday, Sept. 24 — Administration, City Manager and Finance

Thursday, Sept. 25 — Revenues, General Fund and employee funding matters (COLA, bonuses, insurance, etc.)

Monday, Sept. 29 (if needed) — Hearing to address final adjustments ahead of budget adoption later that night

Mayor-elect Andress, who won nearly three-quarters of the vote in the Aug. 26 election, said earlier that the city is well-positioned to move forward with a more responsive government structure.

“We are financially strong and healthy,” she said. “Really, it's just going to be a more efficient form of government.”