Public safety committee discusses residential occupancy issues

The city of Homewood’s Public Safety Committee discussed possible ways to deal with people violating the city’s ordinance on residential occupancy on Jan. 3.

While City Attorney Mike Kendrick said the city has the right to bring criminal charges or a lawsuit against those violating the ordinance, proving that people are violating the ordinance can be difficult.

The issue mainly pertains to properties where the number of people living on the property does not match what’s on the lease, or the people staying on the property are not the legal owners or tenants of the property. Proving where someone lives, or proving in some instances that the person isn’t part of the family listed as the occupant, can be challenging, Kendrick said.

Councilor Barry Smith brought up a complaint that was made pertaining to a property where eight men are living in one building with no furniture. A neighbor complained about them sitting outside, visibly smoking pot and drinking alcohol, and catcalling her. Smith said she’s heard from other residents who said they’ve contacted the city and have not received a response.

Before going to court, the city’s code enforcement officers, part of the Homewood Police Department, will give notice that a complaint has been made and will investigate the situation, Chief Tim Ross told the committee. As with other code violations, the person is given an opportunity to correct the issue before further action is taken, Ross said.

No action was taken during the meeting, and the issue was carried over for further discussion.