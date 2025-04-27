Public hearings set for Monday Council meeting

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

There are two public hearings set for Monday's council meeting. One is a rezoning request related to the new Andrews Sports Medicine Clinic as part of the Brookwood Mall redevelopment, and the other proposes revisions to the current zoning ordinance.

View the proposed changes here.

Other items on the agenda are listed below.

Consent Agenda

08.04.25 Request to provide an update on the Complete Streets Committee – Cale Smith / Councilor Sims Action Taken: The Committee voted 5-0 to recommend accepting the report and sending it to the Consent Agenda. The motion was made by Councilor Nick Sims and seconded by Councilor Andrew Wolverton.

Old Business Agenda

01.04.25 Request to accept quote to add Tyler Payments to the existing agreement with Tyler Enterprise Permitting and Licensing – Wyatt Pugh, Building Official

03.04.25 Request for consideration to pay two past due invoices (2023 & 2024) for Big Sky Environmental – Berkley Squires, Public Services

04.04.25 Request permission for the City Manager to execute contracts for Oxmoor Road Diet construction – Cale Smith, PE

05.04.25 Request for consideration for Council to appoint a temporary judge – J.J. Bischoff, Chief of Staff / Laura Roberts, Court Administrator

06.04.25 Request for consideration of budget amendment for line item transfer – Chief Broadhead, Fire Chief

21.04.25 Request to upgrade position of Revenue Examiner (18) to Senior Revenue Examiner (21) – Bo Seagrist, City Clerk

09.04.25 Request to set a Public Hearing for consideration to rezone 1601 Parkview Lane and 600 & 601 University Park Place (PID # 28-00-19-2-001-003.003 & 28-00- 19-2-001-003.004, & 29-00-24-1-007-004.000) from PMUD (Planned Mixed-Use District) to MXD (Mixed Use District) comprising Samford University's proposed Creekside District – West. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC / Owner: Samford University & University Park Holdings, LLC to facilitate the development of a new mixed-use and pedestrian oriented community (The Planning Commission had a vote of 9-0 for a favorable recommendation) – Cale Smith, PE

10.04.25 Request to set a Public Hearing for consideration of a Final Development Plan for property at 1601 Parkview Lane and 600 & 601 University Park Place (PID # 28-00-19-2-001-003.003 & 28-00-19-2-001-003.004, & 29-00-24-1-007-004.000) to include a diverse mix of commercial, retail, dining and entertainment uses, hospitality and conferencing facilities, some residential housing that would be limited to Samford University affiliated users, as well as surface and structured parking, landscaping, and other site improvements. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC / Owner: Samford University & University Park Holdings, LLC (The Planning Commission had a vote of 6-3 for a favorable recommendation) – Cale Smith, PE

11.04.25 Request to set a Public Hearing for consideration to rezone 1891, 1919, & 1921 South Lakeshore Drive and 1100 University Park Place (PID # 28-00-18-4-000- 002.000, 28-00-18-3-001-009.001, 28-00-19-2-001-003.001, & (28-00-19-2-001- 003.002) from PMUD (Planned Mixed-Use District) to 1-3 (Institutional District) comprising Samford University's proposed Creekside District – East. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC / Owner: Samford University to facilitate the construction of new athletic fields, supporting infrastructure, and open spaces for the shared use of Samford University and Homewood High Schoo (The Planning Commission had a vote of 7-2 for a favorable recommendation) – Cale Smith, PE

12.04.25 Request to set a Public Hearing for consideration of a Final Development Plan for property at 1891, 1919, & 1921South Lakeshore Drive and 1100 University Park Place (PID # 28-00-18-4-000-002.000, 28-00-18-3-001-009.001, 28-00-19- 2-001-003.001, & 28-00-19-2-001-003.002) to include a mixture of recreational facilities including: a regulation size track and field stadium, a regulation soccer field, intramural / community recreation fields / courts, baseball diamond (existing ), as well as surface parking to support the development. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC / Owner: Samford University (The Planning Commission had a vote of 5-4 for a favorable recommendation) – Cale Smith, PE

13.04.25 Request to set a Public Hearing to amend Article IV of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Homewood to revise and update Section Z and Section GG relating to permitted uses in a PMUD, Planned Mixed Use District to include Food and Beverage ( drive-thru ) with restrictions (The Planning Commission had a vote of 9-0 for a favorable recommendation) – Cale Smith, PE

Committee Referral Agenda

23.04.25 Request to authorize the City Manager to sign a contract with White Oak Solutions for IT Engineering Services – Brandon Sims, IT Director – Finance Committee

24.04.25 Request to execute a contract with WallCraft for creek wall footing repairs – Cale Smith – Finance Committee

25.04.25 Request for consideration to pay invoice for auditing expenses to BMSS – Glen Adams, City Manager – Finance Committee

26.04.25 Request for consideration of BMSS Audit Brief – Glen Adams, City Manager – Finance Committee

27.04.25 Presentation of Mid-Year Review by the Finance Director, Lester Smith on May 5, 2025 – Glen Adams, City Manager – Finance Committee

28.04.25 Request to declare miscellaneous Police Department IT equipment – Brandon Sims, IT Director – Finance Committee

29.04.25 Request permission for City Manager to execute contract with Schoel Engineering for engineering design and Romtech for the purchase of a Restroom/Pavilion facility at the Greenway/Soccer Park – Cale Smith / Jennifer Andress – Finance Committee

30.04.25 Request for consideration of Ordinances and Resolutions associated with the 2025 General Election and Runoff– Mike Kendrick, City Attorney / Bo Seagrist, City Clerk – Finance Committee

31.04.25 Request to authorize the City Manager to sign an agreement with ICC-CDS for Laserfiche support – Brandon Sims, IT Director – Finance Committee

32.04.25 Request for consideration of crosswalk for intersection of Mayfair and Ridge Road –Councilors Smith and Nelms – Public Safety Committee

33.04.25 Request for consideration of crosswalk for intersection of Carr and Broadway – Councilor Smith – Public Safety Committee

34.04.25 Request for discussion of safety issues at the intersection of Oxmoor and St. Charles – Glen Adams, City Manager – Public Safety Committee

35.04.25 Request to consider installation of traffic calming system on the western end of Oxmoor Road near Northmoor Drive and Oakmoor Drive – Councilors Wolverton and Alemán – Public Safety Committee

36.04.25 Request permission to allow a parking space in the ROW at 908 Highland Road (Miss Sims Garden) – Cale Smith / Amy Weis – Public Safety Committee

37.04.25 Request permission to allow planted trees to remain in the ROW at 214 Edgewood Boulevard – Cale Smith / Britton Garrett – Public Works Committee

38.04.25 Request for consideration of a sign variance at 2822 Central Avenue, Suite A – Jared Lewis, Central Avenue Holdings, LLC / Katy Lincoln, Lincoln Holdings / Wyatt Pugh, Building Official – Special Issues Committee

Other New Business

39.04.25 Request for consideration for an ABC 070 – Retail Table Wine (Off Premises Only) and 050 – Retail Beer (Off Premises Only) for Brookwood Shell, LLC / dba Brookwood Shell at 505 Brookwood Blvd – Bo Seagrist, City Clerk

40.04.25 Request to change May Council Meeting Dates due to Memorial Day – Bo Seagrist, City Clerk

41.04.25 Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of April 15, 2025, through April 28, 2025 – J.J. Bischoff, Chief of Staff

42.04.25 Request for consideration to sign Film Birmingham Partnership Agreement – Glen T. Adams, City Manager

The council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday at City Hall. Watch the live stream here.