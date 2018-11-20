Public hearing set for 18th street hotel, retail development incentives package

× Expand Courtesy of Scotty Stanford Curio Hotel The new proposed design for a Curio by Hilton hotel on 18th Street South.

Plans for a hotel on 18th Street South have been on hold for nearly a year, but the Homewood City Council will consider an incentive agreement at its next meeting for an amended version of the project with additional retail development.

On Monday, Nov. 19, the City Council set a public hearing for Dec. 3 about an incentive proposal with Mike Mouron of Capstone Properties. The proposal was negotiated as part of the city's economic development agreement with Daniel Communities.

Ward 1 Councilor Britt Thames said the incentive agreement will be contingent on Mouron acquiring several pieces of property contiguous to the future hotel site — the former Little Professor Bookstore and Hatfield Auto on 18th Street South — and developing that property into 10,000 square feet of new retail.

In return for that expanded development plan, Thames said the city would agree to a lodging tax revenue share with Mouron. The city would abate 75 percent of new lodging tax revenue from the hotel for up to $10 million or 20 years, whichever comes first.

The incentive proposal would not impact sales or property tax revenue for the city.

Thames said Mouron would have to bring his new development plan back to the Planning Commission and then to the City Council for approval before construction.

Mouron has previously brought a couple different versions of his proposed Curio by Hilton Hotel to the city, including a version with a neighboring spa and landscaping to supplement the city's beautification project on the street. In December 2017, Mouron said plans had been delayed due to rising construction costs.

The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Hospice Awareness Month Mayor Scott McBrayer (left) presents a resolution declaring November as hospice awareness month to Affinity Hospice staff.

The City Council also: