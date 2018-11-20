Public hearing set for 18th street hotel, retail development incentives package

Courtesy of Scotty Stanford
Curio Hotel
The new proposed design for a Curio by Hilton hotel on 18th Street South.
Plans for a hotel on 18th Street South have been on hold for nearly a year, but the Homewood City Council will consider an incentive agreement at its next meeting for an amended version of the project with additional retail development.
On Monday, Nov. 19, the City Council set a public hearing for Dec. 3 about an incentive proposal with Mike Mouron of Capstone Properties. The proposal was negotiated as part of the city's economic development agreement with Daniel Communities.
Ward 1 Councilor Britt Thames said the incentive agreement will be contingent on Mouron acquiring several pieces of property contiguous to the future hotel site — the former Little Professor Bookstore and Hatfield Auto on 18th Street South — and developing that property into 10,000 square feet of new retail.
In return for that expanded development plan, Thames said the city would agree to a lodging tax revenue share with Mouron. The city would abate 75 percent of new lodging tax revenue from the hotel for up to $10 million or 20 years, whichever comes first.
The incentive proposal would not impact sales or property tax revenue for the city.
Thames said Mouron would have to bring his new development plan back to the Planning Commission and then to the City Council for approval before construction.
Mouron has previously brought a couple different versions of his proposed Curio by Hilton Hotel to the city, including a version with a neighboring spa and landscaping to supplement the city's beautification project on the street. In December 2017, Mouron said plans had been delayed due to rising construction costs.
The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Sydney Cromwell
Hospice Awareness Month
Mayor Scott McBrayer (left) presents a resolution declaring November as hospice awareness month to Affinity Hospice staff.
The City Council also:
- Declared November as hospice awareness month, with visiting staff members from Affinity Hospice.
- Approved a Shades Creek Greenway project by the Homewood Environmental Council, to install an interpretive sign with information about the trail and plant and animal life.
- Approved a three-way stop at Woodfern Drive and 16th Terrace.
- Approved liquor licenses for Pizzeria GM, 600 Oak Grove Road; Saw's, 1006 Oxmoor Road; and The Seafood King, 180 State Farm Parkway.
- Approved engaging Barfield, Murphy, Shank & Smith for city auditing services for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2018.
- Condemned the houses at 1801 Kensington Road and 2827 16th Place South due to ongoing safety and maintenance issues.
- Carried over condemnation hearings at 1569 Valley View Circle and 1627 Saulter Road, as the owners had made requests for more time to address the problems.
- Dropped a public nuisance case at 1509 Beckham Drive, as the owners have brought the house into compliance with city code.
- Amended the no-parking ordinance on 26th Avenue South, so now parking is prohibited only between Griffin Creek and the Central-18th alleyway.
- Approved renewal of an AT&T U-Verse Contract, with Ward 1 Councilor Andy Gwaltney abstaining.
- Carried over a fence variance request at 417 Crest Drive so the owner can bring illustrations of the fences planned for the corner lot.
- Set a Dec. 3 public hearing for a sign variance request at 1808 29th Ave. S.
- Set Dec. 3 public hearings for fence variance requests at 1136 Hardwick Lane and 327 Kenilworth Drive.
- Opened applications for the Ward 4 Homewood Environmental Council seat until Jan. 14.
- Dropped consideration of sign variances at 201 Vulcan Road and Little Professor Bookstore, 2844 18th St. S.
- Dropped a request to vacate an alley at 1710 Ridgewood Place.