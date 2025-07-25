Public Hearing on Samford dorm development set for Monday council

×
Homewood City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday night to allow residents to comment on a portion of Samford University's proposed Bulldog District.
The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at city hall.
Other items on the agenda include:
24.06.25 Request for consideration to authorize the City Manager to enter into a lease agreement with Dawson Memorial Baptist Church for the use of the parking deck on Oxmoor Rd. – Glen T. Adams, City Manager (Carried Over 7/14/25)02.02.25 Request permission to provide an update on the Kenilworth Stormwater Project –Cale Smith, PE
- 01.07.25 Request for consideration of purchasing equipment for pothole patching and paving – Berkley Squires, Director of Public Services / Glen Adams, CityManager
- 02.07.25 Request to amend budget – Wyatt Pugh, Building Official03.07.25 Request to set Bid Date on August 19, 2025 for Greensprings PH II – CaleSmith, PE
- 04.07.25 Request to surplus miscellaneous Library items – Judith Wright, Library Director
- 05.07.25 Request for line-item transfers – Chief Broadhead, Fire Department2
- 06.07.25 Request to hire Prosecutor for the Municipal Court – Glen Adams, CityManager / Laura Roberts, Court Administrator/Chief Magistrate
- 08.07.25 Request to purchase an ad in the Chamber of Commerce Centennial Map Guide –Councilor Smith / Dee Park, Alliance Publishing
- 09.07.25 Request permission to install a stormwater diversion at the entrance of Camelot Condos and Lancaster Road – Cale Smith, PE
- 25.07.25 Request to add Nick Hayes, Deputy Finance Director to bank accounts – Glen Adams, City Manager
- 26.07.25 Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of July 14, 2025, through July 28, 2025 – J.J. Bischoff, Chief of Staff