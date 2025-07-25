Public Hearing on Samford dorm development set for Monday council

Homewood City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday night to allow residents to comment on a portion of Samford University's proposed Bulldog District.

The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at city hall.

Other items on the agenda include:

24.06.25 Request for consideration to authorize the City Manager to enter into a lease agreement with Dawson Memorial Baptist Church for the use of the parking deck on Oxmoor Rd. – Glen T. Adams, City Manager (Carried Over 7/14/25)02.02.25 Request permission to provide an update on the Kenilworth Stormwater Project –Cale Smith, PE