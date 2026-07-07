Professional series focuses on improving interview communication skills

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Homewood Public Library will continue its Professional Series on Tuesday, July 14, with a program designed to help participants strengthen their interview skills.

"Developing Verbal and Nonverbal Interviewing Skills" will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Round Auditorium.

Presented by Dr. Ashley George, associate professor of communication studies at Samford University, the seminar will examine how verbal communication, body language and active listening can influence success in interviews and other high-stakes conversations.

George will introduce practical strategies to help participants communicate more effectively, project confidence and present their authentic selves during evaluative situations such as job interviews. The session is part of the library's ongoing Professional Series, which explores communication skills for both the workplace and everyday life.

The program is free, but registration is requested for a head count.

To register, visit homewood.libnet.info/event/16655604.