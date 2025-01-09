Prettiest Author in Alabama enters Homewood book market

× Expand Photo courtesy of D.P. Johnson D.P. Johnson, otherwise known as The Prettiest Author in Alabama, is breaking into the Homewood book market.

The Prettiest Author in Alabama, otherwise known as D.P. Johnson, is entering Homewood's book market with plans for growth. Get to know her in the Q&A interview below.

Q: Tell us about yourself and your business.

A: As a mom and author, my name is D.P. Johnson, and I am the proud owner of The Prettiest Author in Alabama, LLC. I sell signed copies of my books and merchandise featuring my logo. My journey as a writer began back in middle school when I discovered my love for books and then my love for writing was born.

Over the years, I filled countless notebooks and laptops with poems, songs and stories. It wasn't until adulthood that I finally decided to share my work with the world.

I am from Birmingham, born and raised, where I draw inspiration from the beautiful landscapes and rich culture of this Southern state. I especially love our lakes.

I officially started my writing career in 2021 when I published my first romance novel, "The Grey Area." The positive reception and encouragement from readers inspired me to write a sequel, "The Grey Area II," which was released in 2022. In 2024, I released the children’s book, "The Brave Little Panther." It was also in 2024 that I launched my company, The Prettiest Author in Alabama.

Q: Tell us about the story behind your company name.

A: The Prettiest Author in Alabama sounds arrogant, I know. I would think so at first glance too. It doesn't make sense until I tell the story of the origin. I am an alumni of Woodlawn High School. I wasn't the most popular kid nor was I the prettiest. Let’s be real. I wasn’t even cute. I needed braces, I was super skinny, and I had no fashion sense whatsoever.

My last year in high school, I colored my hair too close to getting a relaxer and my hair fell out. I had to cut it all off and start over. The only thing that was half way decent as it related to my outer appearance was my hair and now that was gone. The kids called me "Bird Dog" by saying I looked like a mix between a bird and a dog. I would go home crying daily.

Post high school, I put those days behind me and grew confidence from within. When I had my daughter at 20, I vowed to not pass off that low self-esteem.

My daughter currently serves in the United States Air Force. She's currently stationed in Ramstein, Germany. While parenting 5k miles away, I keep a close relationship with her and constantly thank her for her services. She is the only child and just turned 20. I am and will always be super proud that she chose to serve our country.

Fast forward, not only did I declare myself The Prettiest Author in Alabama, it's locally trademarked by the Secretary of State of Alabama and I have a pending national trademark with the United States Post Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Nothing wrong with making it a fact after years of the opposite being an opinion, right?

Q: What is your favorite thing about being a writer/author?

A: As a seasoned writer and author, I have discovered that there are different aspects of the creative process that bring joy and fulfillment.

For me, the journey of writing itself is incredibly rewarding. The act of putting pen to paper, or fingers to keyboard, and weaving together words to create a story is a deeply satisfying experience. The flow of ideas, the editing process, and the final touches that bring a piece of writing together all contribute to the joy of being a writer.

My favorite thing is the moment when I see my book published and hold it in my hands for the first time. The feeling of flipping through the pages of a physical book that contains my words, ideas, and stories is indescribable. It's a mix of pride, awe, and a pinch of disbelief---"Wow… this is me? I did this?." Seeing my name on the cover of a book is a surreal experience that never fails to bring a smile to my face.

Q: What do you hope people take away from your books?

A: Well, it's no secret that my first two books are heated romance novels. From "The Grey Area" series, I hope that open minded readers take away the ability to think unorthodox. Those books represent the imaginative and single woman that I obviously am.

"The Brave Little Panther" is an extreme 180 for sure. It shows the aspect of me being a parent... a mother. I want kids, and people of all ages actually, to take away that regardless of how big or small you feel in this world, that does not equate to the impact that can be made.

So, being open minded from "The Grey Area" series and courage from "The Brave Little Panther."

Q: Where can people find your work?

A: My books can be found at the following websites and stores:

The Prettiest Author in Alabama: www.theprettiestauthorinalabama.com

Amazon

Dede’s Book Rack, 104 S Chalkville Rd STE 105 in Trussville.

Words on Pages Bookshop, 200 E. Michigan Ave in Paw Paw Michigan.

Q: What drew you to want to become a part of the Homewood book scene?

A: My day job, my favorite lunch place, my favorite dinner place, and my spa are all located in Homewood. It's a wonder that I do not live here, however I definitely feel like a resident.

I think even though I’m not necessarily a resident, I still feel a connection to these cities since I am in them as much as I am in my own city. It’s time I meet more of my neighbors.

Q: Anything else you'd like to add?

A: In summary, I am extremely excited about the upcoming opportunities for networking with fellow business owners, connecting with like-minded individuals, and exploring possibilities to distribute copies of "The Brave Little Panther" to as many children as I can.

Building relationships within these communities is paramount, and I look forward to engaging within various events. Whether it’s setting up a table with my logo amongst the other business owners for business or a simple light community mixer, I’ll be there will bells on, with hopes that my welcome is highly received.