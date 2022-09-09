Preservation Volunteers with a Heart For Rosedale

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shawn Barakat Volunteers help clean up Union Missionary Baptist Church during a recent effort in Rosedale. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shawn Barakat Volunteers help clean up Union Missionary Baptist Church during a recent effort in Rosedale. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shawn Barakat Volunteers help clean up Union Missionary Baptist Church during a recent effort in Rosedale. Prev Next

In May, Homewood resident Chadwick Stogner asked what could be done as a community to help Union Missionary Baptist Church in Rosedale during a presentation on the findings of the historic structure report on the church given by the Homewood Historical Preservation Commission.

The 135-year old church located in the heart of Rosedale continues to fundraise to make repairs on the church. Stogner, owner of Elegant Earth, saw the damage to the angels on the outside of the church and acted quickly. Using historical reproduction techniques, he took the damaged angel and repaired it and found a match for the stolen angel in Atlanta. Stogner contacted Sweet Peas Garden Shop in Homewood, which showed up with an array of heat-tolerant plants. They will continue to care for the flowers and change them with the seasons.

Earlier this month, Boy Scout Troop 495 from Fairfield came out for a day of service for the church. Stogner showed one of the youngest how to mix concrete as he placed the angel inside the historic brick beds. It took four men to pick up two urns that were then installed inside the beds to compliment the colors of the church.

The Rev. Edward Steele, pastor of the church, said he is thankful for this generous donation of time and beautification efforts for the church.

-- Submitted by Shawn Barakat