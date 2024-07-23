Pool lightning policy clarified by parks and rec

× Expand Photo by Steven Stiefel Lifeguards man the top of the slide at Patriot Park Pool in West Homewood on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Homewood Parks and Recreation confirmed on Monday that their pool lightning policy requires visitors to leave the premises, although they will not be sent into inclement weather if they cannot seek shelter elsewhere.

A post in the What's happening in Homewood Facebook group on July 19 questioned the policy, referring to it as new and saying that it puts those who walk to the pool in danger by forcing them out into harsh weather.

Homewood Parks and Recreation athletic coordinator and head pool manager Ben Haskins said the lightning policy is not new, but that forcing people to leave their pool locations due to bad weather is considered on a case by case basis.

That decision has been made slightly easier since they installed new lightning detectors last summer, but Haskins ensures the community that the policy is not meant to put people in danger.

"If it's bad enough weather, we're not actually going to kick them out and put them in harms way," he said.

He does note that the Homewood Community Center is next to Central Pool and can be used for shelter by pool visitors in the event there is lightning or bad weather. The Homewood Senior Center is also located across the street from Patriot Pool and is open for shelter if needed.

Central Pool is located at 1632 Oxmoor Rd. and Patriot Pool is located at 710 Oak Grove Rd. Both locations are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.