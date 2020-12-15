Police purchase new body cameras, data storage

Ryan Johnson via Wikimedia Commons
The Homewood Police Department is getting a new set of body cameras for its police officers.
The FY 2021 budget included $85,000 for this expense. Police Chief Tim Ross told the Finance Committee at its Dec. 7 meeting that the actual cost for this program would be $75,222 — almost $10 thousand under budget. There will be a recurring annual cost of $16,700 for unlimited data storage from the cameras each year, but this cost is included in the $75 thousand price tag for 2021.
The police department tested and evaluated potential equipment to purchase in November. Ross said one of the companies he had considered wanted to enter into a long-term contract with the department, but the company the department chose has not presented a contract to the department thus far.
“We’ve spoken to some other police departments who are doing business with this company — Huntsville PD, Decatur PD and Panama City Beach PD — and they’ve been very satisfied with the dealings they’ve had with this company and the storage fees and such, not going up year after year,” Ross said.
The Homewood City Council approved this item at the Dec. 14 City Council meeting.
JAN. 11 PUBLIC HEARINGS
Mark your calendars for these four public hearings set for Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.
- For consideration of changes to the zoning ordinance. This item was discussed at the Nov. 16 Planning and Development Committee meeting. One requested change was to notify residents of a zoning request by first-class mail instead of certified mail. The next requested change is regarding corner lots and required setbacks. The last request looks at accessory structures in the rear yard. Visit cityofhomewood.com and watch the Nov. 16 Planning and Development Committee meeting video for more information on these requested changes.
- For consideration to rezone property at 2510 18th St. S from a C-2 (Neighborhood Shopping District) to R-7 (Attached Dwelling Unit District). This is for the development of an eight-unit townhome. The units are three stories tall, and rent for the units is estimated to range from $2,500-3,000 a month.
- For consideration to rezone property at 75 Bagby Drive from a C-1 (Office Building District) to MXD (Mixed Use District). This is for the development of a charter school. The school would make use of an existing building on that site, said Melinda Sellers of Burr & Forman at the Dec. 7 Planning and Development meeting.
- For consideration to rezone property at 55 and 65 Bagby Drive from a C-5 (General Business District) to MXD (Mixed Use District). This is for the use of a potential college. The owner is in preliminary conversations with Strayer University, Sellers said. The owner is seeking mixed-use zoning, though, for maximum flexibility, she said.