Police purchase new body cameras, data storage

× Expand Ryan Johnson via Wikimedia Commons The Homewood Police Department is getting new police body cameras.

The Homewood Police Department is getting a new set of body cameras for its police officers.

The FY 2021 budget included $85,000 for this expense. Police Chief Tim Ross told the Finance Committee at its Dec. 7 meeting that the actual cost for this program would be $75,222 — almost $10 thousand under budget. There will be a recurring annual cost of $16,700 for unlimited data storage from the cameras each year, but this cost is included in the $75 thousand price tag for 2021.

The police department tested and evaluated potential equipment to purchase in November. Ross said one of the companies he had considered wanted to enter into a long-term contract with the department, but the company the department chose has not presented a contract to the department thus far.

“We’ve spoken to some other police departments who are doing business with this company — Huntsville PD, Decatur PD and Panama City Beach PD — and they’ve been very satisfied with the dealings they’ve had with this company and the storage fees and such, not going up year after year,” Ross said.

The Homewood City Council approved this item at the Dec. 14 City Council meeting.

JAN. 11 PUBLIC HEARINGS

Mark your calendars for these four public hearings set for Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.