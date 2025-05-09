Homewood Police Foundation hosting Coffee with the Cops event

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Police Department The Homewood Police Foundation is hosting a Coffee with the Cops event on May 13 at the Valley Cafe.

The Homewood Police Foundation is hosting a Coffee with the Cops event on Tuesday, offering the community a chance to connect with the officers who protect and serve the city.

The event will take place at the Valley Cafe in The Valley Hotel from 8 to 9 a.m. Homewood residents can stop by to enjoy a cup of coffee and meet Police Chief Tim Ross and other Homewood police officers.