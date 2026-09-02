Plans for commercial redevelopment on Oxmoor Road move forward

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Oxmoor Automotive site at 173 Oxmoor Road is slated for redevelopment into a multi-tenant mixed-use center with retail and service establishments.

Commercial redevelopment in West Homewood took a step forward Tuesday with the Homewood Planning Commission’s approval of two land resurveys.

The commission agreed to allow Brian Krogsgard to move lot lines at 184 Oxmoor Road and 516 Scott St. to allow for the expansion of parking for the lot that currently contains Oxmoor Automotive.

The owner of Oxmoor Automotive is retiring, and Krogsgard plans to redevelop the 10,000-square-foot building into a multi-tenant mixed-use building with retail and service establishments, he said.

He’ll keep the steel structure and slab and redo the outside of the building and put in new landscaping and new parking areas, he said. A proposal for changing the tenants in that building will come to the city in the near future, he said.

The contracting business in the 1,200-square-foot building next door is moving out, and a new tenant will move into that office building as well, Krogsgard said.

The concept for the Oxmoor Automotive site is very similar to what Krogsgard did for property just down the street at 169 Oxmoor Road with the past couple of years. There, he took a 1980s office building and redeveloped it into a multi-tenant space that has Onward Physical Therapy, The Craft Room and Collective Salon in 5,700 square feet on the ground floor and a new undisclosed tenant signed for the 3,000-square-foot space on the second floor. Buildout for that new tenant should begin soon, he said.

Krogsgard also on Tuesday received approval from the Planning Commission to divide a lot containing Weygand Surveyors at 173 Oxmoor road into two lots to allow for future development on the second lot.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Weygand Surveyors site at 173 Oxmoor Road has been divided into two lots to allow for future commercial development on land next to the existing building.

The Planning Commission also continued two cases to its Oct. 7 meeting.

One of those was a request to divide a lot at 215 West Valley Ave. into two lots to allow for construction of a Blazin’ Wings restaurant on one of the lots. The current lot has a vacant convenience store and Dos Hermanos Taco Truck. The wings restaurant would be behind the convenience store with access to Aspen Ridge. The case was continued because the applicant was not present.

The other continued case was a request to remove a required 20-foot-wide greenbelt buffer between property at 832 Green Springs Highway and an adjacent residential parcel in favor of a 10-foot-wide landscape buffer to allow for development of a Dutch Bros. coffee shop with drive-through and walk-up service.

The applicant asked that consideration of that request be delayed while the owner addresses an issue related to accessing Raleigh Avenue.