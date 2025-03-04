Planning Commission votes no on Bonita Drive development, plans to revisit Samford Creekside development

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Architectural Cooperative via the city of Homewood The owners of 8 Bonita Drive are requesting the property be rezoned from Neighborhood Preservation District to a C-2 Neighborhood shopping District in order for Alabama Pediatrics to build a new office space adjacent totheir current building.

Homewood's Planning Commission voted no to rezoning 8 Bonita Drive from a Neighborhood Preservation District to a C-2, Neighborhood Shopping District in order for the property to house a two-story medical office to be used by Alabama Pediatrics.

City Council chambers were full on Tuesday night with Homewood residents who opposed the rezoning, and residents of the Hollywood neighborhood presented a powerpoint highlighting their concerns. At least 48 neighbors in the subdivision openly opposed the rezoning, according to the report. Councilwoman Jennifer Andress also mentioned that another 50 residents send emails in opposition, compared to only four in support.

The commission voted 5-0 to pass the topic on to the council with a negative recommendation.

Also on the agenda was a series of requests relating to the proposed Creekside District, part of Samford University's master plan. According to the project's website, Creekside is "envisioned as another beloved Homewood destination for Homewood residents to live, work, learn, shop, play and relax in a beautiful, natural urban setting" and would be a multi-use development with a walkable town square environment.

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Landmark Development and Samford University Samford University is proposing a multi-use development along Lakeshore as part of the school's master plan.

Relevant agenda items included the following :

A request to rezone 1601 Parkview Lane and 600 & 601 University Park Place, comprising Samford University’s proposed Creekside District – West, from PMUD, Planned Mixed Use District to an MXD, Mixed Use District zoning classification to facilitate the development of a new mixed-use and pedestrian-oriented community.

A request for approval of a Final Development Plan for the proposed Creekside District – West to include a diverse mix of commercial, retail, dining, and entertainment uses, hospitality and conferencing facilities, some residential housing that would be limited to Samford University-affiliated users, as well as surface and structured parking, landscaping, and other site improvements.

A request to rezone 1891, 1919, & 1921 South Lakeshore Drive and 1100 University Park Place, comprising Samford University’s proposed Creekside District – East, from PMUD, Planned Mixed Use District to an I-3, Institutional District zoning classification to facilitate the construction of new athletic fields and supporting infrastructure and open spaces for the shared use of Samford University and Homewood High School.

A request for approval of a Final Development Plan for the proposed Creekside District – East to include a mixture of recreational facilities including: a regulation-size track and field stadium, a regulation soccer field, intramural/community recreation fields/courts, a baseball diamond (existing), as well as surface parking to support the development.

Several residents spoke during the roughly hour-long public hearing section of the meeting, mentioning concerns of high-rise buildings, noise and light pollution, traffic impacts and safety issues relating to Homewood High School and young drivers. Some residents also expressed excitement or interest in the development while others requested more community engagement before final decisions are made.

The topic was tabled to allow more time for the developers and Samford to engage with the community and answer questions surrounding the concerns brought up at the meeting. The cases will be brought back to the commission for consideration on April 1 at 6 p.m.

Watch the full 3 hour meeting below: