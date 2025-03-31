Planning Commission to consider Samford Creekside District development at Tuesday meeting

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens Homewood's Planning Commission will meet April 1 to discuss Samford University's proposed Creekside District development.

Homewood's Planning Commission will consider Samford University's proposed Creekside District development at Tuesday night's meeting.

Items on the agenda related to the development include requests for rezoning property from Planned Mixed Use Districts to a Mixed Use District and an Instructional District. Approval requests for final development plans are also on the agenda.

