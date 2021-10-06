Planning commission recommends resurvey of Dean Dairy Ice Cream

× Expand Homewood City Hall

The Homewood Planning Commission voted to recommend the resurvey of the Dean Dairy Ice Cream facility into two lots, with the expectation that one of those lots will be sold to another company.

The 21-acre property will, if approved by the whole City Council, be split into two lots, with one lot remaining in the property of the Dean Dairy Ice Cream facility, where ice cream will be made. The other lot, which includes the facility where milk is produced, will be sold to a company that produces tea, which plans to use the facility as is, said Derek Meadows with Gonzalez Strength Associates.

The commission also voted to not recommend the rezoning of 3006 Cook Street from a neighborhood shopping district to attached dwelling units for the potential construction of six townhomes.

Neighboring business owners expressed concern with the parking situation, as the area in question is already stretched in terms of parking, and the proposed development, led by Blackwater Development Company, would lead people to park in their business’ parking lot, they said.

The commission also approved the resurvey of lot lines at 1001 and 1003 Oak Grove Road, along with the revisions to the city’s tree ordinance.