Planning Commission recommends change to Wildwood North Development Plan

Photo by Jacob Cole Homewood Planning Commission Wade Lowery addresses the Homewood Planning Commission at its Jan. 7 meeting.

The Homewood Planning Commission at its Tuesday, Jan. 7, meeting voted unanimously to recommend the City Council amend the Wildwood North Development Plan to allow for a new fast food restaurant at 216 State Farm Parkway.

Applicant Wade Lowery of Homewood Property, LLC said he isn't sure when Hibachi Express will open, but he mentioned that construction of the restaurant will eliminate some parking spaces on State Farm Parkway.

“One of the questions we discussed today was, 'What’s going to happen to the parking once this is built?’” Lowery said. “In total, the construction of the restaurant will remove 36 parking spots from the parking lot. You would be left with 450 plus parking stalls for that portion of Wildwood North on State Farm Parkway.”

Planning Commission Chairman Billy Higginbotham said losing some of the parking spaces should not be an issue.

“The center probably has more parking than necessary,” he said. “I don’t think losing 36 spaces, leaving 450 spaces, in my opinion it’s not that much of an issue.”

Lowery said there will be no new access to the restaurant from Lakeshore Parkway, with all access coming from the circulation of shopping center traffic around the site. Lowery also said the development plan is similar to that of a Waffle House restaurant, though he doesn't have exact seating numbers.

Lowery said his firm plans to open five Hibachi Express restaurants in the Birmingham metro area in the future.

Also at the Jan. 7 meeting, the Planning Commission set a Feb. 4 public hearing to review the Heart of Homewood downtown zoning changes sent from the Dec. 9 City Council meeting.