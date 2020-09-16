Planning Commission names new chair, vice chair

× Expand Jeff Foster.

The Homewood Planning Commission will soon see some changes in leadership.

Jeff Foster was elected Chair of the Planning Commission at the commission's Sept. 15 meeting. Foster has more than 10 years of experience serving on the Board of Zoning Adjustments and on the Planning Commission. At the Board of Zoning Adjustments, Foster was vice chair, and he has been vice chair of the Planning Commission.

Mark Woods was elected vice chair of the Planning Commission.

Both commissioners received four nominations each from their fellow commissioners. There was also one nomination for current chair Billy Higginbotham to remain in his current role, and there was one nomination for Foster to remain vice chair.

“Billy, I’d like to thank you for serving as our chair and vice chair through the years,” said James Riddle at the meeting. “You’ve done a great job.”

There are currently no cases for the Planning Commission to see in October, so they will not meet in October.