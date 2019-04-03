Planning Commission approves Lakeshore Foundation parking, delays tree ordinance

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Planning Commission April 2 Andrew Phillips of Schoel Engineering presents an amended development plan for the Lakeshore Foundation at the Planning Commission meeting on April 2, 2019.

The Homewood Planning Commission approved an amended development plan for the Lakeshore Foundation at its April 2 meeting, but the members decided to delay a vote on the city's new tree ordinance.

The Lakeshore Foundation, at 4000 Ridgeway Drive, is tearing down an empty building on its campus to create 25 parking spaces with sidewalks. The plan includes re-striping some existing spaces and lighting upgrades.

The foundation is working with Schoel Engineering on the project. The development plan amendments were approved unanimously by the commission.

The proposed tree ordinance, which was carried over at the March commission meeting, was carried over again at the recommendation of Vice-Chair Jeff Foster. He said it was still "a work in progress" and not ready to be rolled out.

The city has worked with consultant Anthony Renta of Renta Urban Land Design on drafting a new ordinance with rules around when and where trees must be planted on commercial and residential properties in Homewood.

When Renta briefly presented the drafted ordinance to the Homewood City Council in September 2018, he said its rules, such as landscape plan requirements for new developments and encouragements to plant native species, would be enforced through city zoning and codes staff rather than bodies like the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Adjustments.

The ordinance has been edited in the Planning Commission sub-committee since then. Foster said at the meeting that the ordinance still has "some discordance" with other city codes and organization work to be done.

"We all want to preserve our [tree] canopy and grow our canopy, and I'm not sure this ordinance as written will achieve that," Foster said.

Henry Hughes, an urban forester who has worked with the Homewood Environmental Commission on drafting the ordinance, said he feels progress has been made on solidifying the tree ordinance with a variety of opinions from experts in the city.

There are some "impossible conflicts to resolve," he said, such as the difficulty of planting trees as close together as the ordinance requires in mostly paved areas like downtown, where soil is shallow and scarce. Parking is another concern, Hughes said, as making more room for landscaping in a development necessarily takes away parking space.

"It's not just a simple process to say, 'Go plant a tree,'" Hughes said.

Hughes also said they want to make sure the finished tree ordinance, once put into effect, will not become "basically unenforceable" due to too many exemptions being granted.

The work on refining the tree ordinance will continue in the Planning Commission sub-committee's next meeting, and it will again be put up for discussion at the May 7 meeting.