Planetarium show explores the solar system in immersive 8K experience

× Expand Image courtesy of Christenberry Planetarium

Christenberry Planetarium at Samford University will present “The Planets,” the first installment of its “Foundations of the Cosmos” series, on Friday, May 29, at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 31, at 3 p.m.

The 40-minute show takes audiences on an immersive tour through the solar system using the planetarium’s 8K projection system. Visitors will explore all eight planets, the asteroid belt, dwarf planets and several moons while learning about the structure of the cosmos.

Organizers describe the program as suitable for field trips, homeschool groups and families, with content designed for children and students of all ages.

“The Planets” is the first part of a three-show series that also includes “A Star is Born” and “Uncovering Our Universe.”

The presentations will take place at Christenberry Planetarium in the Propst Science Center at Samford University, 800 Lakeshore Drive.

Tickets cost $8.39 each are available at samfordwrightcenter.vivenushop.com.