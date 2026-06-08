Planetarium show explores the science of the sun and moon

× Expand Image courtesy of Christenberry Planetarium

Christenberry Planetarium at Samford University will present "Our Star & Satellite" on June 12 at 7 p.m. and June 14 at 3 p.m. at the Propst Science Center, 800 Lakeshore Drive.

Presented by Ariana Allgood and special guest Shahin Kooshiar, the live program will take audiences on a guided exploration of the sun and moon using the planetarium’s 8K dome projection system.

The show begins with an examination of the sun, including the nuclear reactions powering the star, the eight-minute journey sunlight takes to reach Earth and the effects of solar activity such as coronal mass ejections. Presenters also will discuss the long-term future of the sun and its implications for Earth.

The second half focuses on the moon, exploring theories about its formation, the achievements of the Apollo missions and NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the lunar surface.

Organizers say the program is designed for space enthusiasts, families and anyone interested in learning more about the two brightest objects in Earth’s sky.

Guests are encouraged to arrive at least 10 minutes before showtime. All ticket sales are final. Tickets are available at samfordwrightcenter.vivenushop.com.