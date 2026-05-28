Planetarium show explores the life cycle of stars at Samford

× Expand Image courtesy of Christenberry Planetarium

Christenberry Planetarium at Samford University will present “A Star Is Born” on June 5 at 11 a.m., June 26 at 1:30 p.m. and June 28 at 3 p.m. at the Propst Science Center, 800 Lakeshore Drive.

The 40-minute show is the second installment in the “Foundations of the Cosmos” series, following “The Planets” and preceding “Understanding Our Universe.”

Designed for children, students and families, the immersive presentation explores the life cycle of stars, beginning with clouds of gas and dust and continuing through stellar nurseries, supernovas and the creation of some of the universe’s most unusual objects.

Using the planetarium’s 8K projection system, audiences will travel through glowing nebulae and witness dramatic cosmic events in an interactive educational experience.

Organizers recommend arriving at least 10 minutes early because of limited late seating availability. All ticket sales are final.

Tickets can be purchased at samfordwrightcenter.vivenushop.com.