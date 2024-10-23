Piggly Wiggly sustains minor damages in early morning fire

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Piggly Wiggly sustained minor damages from a fire in the early hours of Oct. 23, 2024.

Piggly Wiggly sustained minor damages on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the early morning hours.

The Homewood Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m., encountering flames and smoke near the front door. They extinguished the fire and the building was not heavily impacted.

It appears the awning above the entrance received the brunt of the damage, and Chief Brandon Broadhead said decorations at the front of the store were what caught fire. After camera footage analysis, it is believed the incident was caused by the misuse of smoking material.

David Davis, representing Piggly Wiggly, stated that smoke made its way into the store, but they have placed air filters inside to rectify the issue. He said the Piggly Wiggly family is proud of Homewood's first responders, and they appreciate their swift action to handle the situation.