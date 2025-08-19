Piggly Wiggly redevelopment plan advances, public hearing set

× Expand A rendering of the proposed new Piggly Wiggly on U.S. 31 in Homewood.

The long-awaited renovation of Homewood’s Piggly Wiggly is moving one step closer to reality.

Piggly Wiggly's long-awaited plan to redevelop its store on U.S. 31 is moving forward after the Homewood City Council's Finance Committee approved a revised tax incentive agreement Aug. 18. The Council will hold a public hearing Aug. 25 on a revised $3 million tax incentive agreement tied to the project.

The new plan calls for rebuilding on the current site, which means the grocery will temporarily close during construction. Mayor Alex Wyatt said the latest version resolves many of the concerns that surfaced with earlier proposals.

“Rather than doing the building that you’ve all seen in the back, they are going to build a new building where the current building is, which does mean that the Pig will have to shut down for a little while,” Wyatt said. “But I feel confident that the community will come back to it quickly.”

Wyatt said the design improves traffic flow and pedestrian safety. A green space will provide a buffer near the tunnel that students use on their way to Shades Cahaba Elementary, located across the street.

“I really think that we have gotten to a version of it that is the best possible version of it,” Wyatt said. “We’re getting, in my opinion, a much better Pig that we all want, and we’re getting it with incentives that are less.”

The tax incentive request is now $3 million, down from $3.5 million tied to an earlier, more expensive proposal.

Developer Murray Legg said the redesign takes into account resident concerns. “Where we were going to put the store originally, we’ve turned that into parking. So that should be a good thing with the neighbors,” he said.

“This store is going to look brand new. The outside’s going to look brand new, and also the inside,” Legg added. “It’s going to look and feel just like a brand new store.”

The project will also increase parking compared to today’s layout, according to planners.

Other items from the Finance Committee meeting:

Bids for Green Springs Phase 2 were set to open Aug. 19.

The committee approved funding for the Lakeshore Drive/I-65 diverging diamond interchange, with the city’s share at $5.88 million.

City Manager Greg Adams presented an initial $127 million budget for fiscal year 2025–26, which will be discussed in upcoming hearings.

The committee recommended hiring Dent Moses as the city’s new audit firm.

A request from Southern Veterinary Partners to abate penalties tied to business license and use tax underpayments was carried over.

The public hearing on the Piggly Wiggly redevelopment is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Watch the full presentation here: