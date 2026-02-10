Pickleball tournament returns to support Homewood student-athletes

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Athletic Foundation

Homewood Athletic Foundation’s second annual Patriots & Pickleball tournament will take place Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Picklr. The event raises funds to support Homewood youth athletes and the programs that help them succeed on and off the field.

Participants can register in either a competitive or recreational bracket. Competitive players can register for $125 and will compete for an $800 cash prize, while recreational registration is $75. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate, with proceeds benefiting Homewood student-athletes.

Those who want to support the cause without playing can also register as sponsors. Registration for players and sponsors is available online at classy.org/event/2026-pickleball/e742749.

The tournament combines friendly competition with a meaningful mission, giving community members a chance to grab a paddle, connect with others and help support athletic opportunities for Homewood students.