PHOTOS: Trailing through Alabama

Photo by Erin Nelson. Trailing Through Alabama Virginia Powell adjusts the handles on a bicycle as she and other members of the Lakeshore Foundation gather at Homewood Soccer Park before hitting the Lakeshore Trail through the Foundation's program, Trailing Through Alabama, an outdoor cycling program to promote outdoor recreation for individuals with disabilities, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Trailing through Alabama, an outdoor cycling program sponsored by the Lakeshore Foundation to promote outdoor recreation for individuals with disabilities, met at the Homewood Soccer Park before cycling the Shades Creek Greenway trail in Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The program is held every first and third Thursday of the month from 5-7 p.m. for members, ages 3 and up, to gather and ride various trails in the Birmingham area through Dec. 17.

For information on the trail locations visit lakeshore.org.

