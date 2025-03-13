PHOTOS: Taste of Homewood

× 1 of 37 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosted the 22nd annual Taste of Homewood in SoHo Plaza on March 13, 2025. × 2 of 37 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosted the 22nd annual Taste of Homewood in SoHo Plaza on March 13, 2025. × 3 of 37 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosted the 22nd annual Taste of Homewood in SoHo Plaza on March 13, 2025. × 4 of 37 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosted the 22nd annual Taste of Homewood in SoHo Plaza on March 13, 2025. × 5 of 37 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosted the 22nd annual Taste of Homewood in SoHo Plaza on March 13, 2025. × 6 of 37 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosted the 22nd annual Taste of Homewood in SoHo Plaza on March 13, 2025. × 7 of 37 Expand Photo by      The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosted the 22nd annual Taste of Homewood event on Thursday, selling over 500 tickets.

The event was held in SoHo Plaza and featured over 30 local vendors who served up bite sized sampled of menu favorites.