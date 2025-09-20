PHOTOS: Scenes from Homewood High School Homecoming 2025

Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by David Leong Photo by David Leong Photo by David Leong Photo by David Leong Photo by David Leong Photo by David Leong Photo by David Leong Photo by David Leong Photo by David Leong Photo by Malia Riggs Photo by Malia Riggs

It was a festive Homecoming for the Homewood Patriots. From the parade to the game, the Patriots were on point. Check out the game story, where Homewood defeated Jackson-Olin 49-0 to improve to 5-0 this season. Then check out this gallery, which includes photos from the parade, the game and of the band, cheerleaders and more.