PHOTOS: Remembering September 11

Ret. Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Michael Williams gives the keynote speech. Right: Bat. Chief Brandon Broadhead with the Homewood Fire Department gives Jackson Sims, 5, a Homewood Fire Department challenge coin.
The cities of Homewood, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook held the annual Patriot Day and 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Vestavia Hills City Hall. Ret.
Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Michael Williams delivered the keynote speech and talked about his experience as a member of the Secret Service under President George W. Bush in 2001.