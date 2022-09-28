PHOTOS: Remembering September 11

Photos by Erin Nelson.

Photos by Erin Nelson.

Photos by Erin Nelson.

Ret. Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Michael Williams gives the keynote speech. Right: Bat. Chief Brandon Broadhead with the Homewood Fire Department gives Jackson Sims, 5, a Homewood Fire Department challenge coin.

The cities of Homewood, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook held the annual Patriot Day and 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Vestavia Hills City Hall. Ret.

Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Michael Williams delivered the keynote speech and talked about his experience as a member of the Secret Service under President George W. Bush in 2001.