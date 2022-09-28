PHOTOS: Remembering September 11

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Ret. Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Michael Williams gives the keynote speech. Right: Bat. Chief Brandon Broadhead with the Homewood Fire Department gives Jackson Sims, 5, a Homewood Fire Department challenge coin. × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

The cities of Homewood, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook held the annual Patriot Day and 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Vestavia Hills City Hall. Ret.

Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Michael Williams delivered the keynote speech and talked about his experience as a member of the Secret Service under President George W. Bush in 2001.