PHOTOS: Old Glory Relay

×

Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky and volunteers and veterans representing Team Red, White and Blue approach Five Points South as they make the handoffs carrying the U.S. flag and The World Games 2022 flag as they head to downtown Birmingham during the Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile trek carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C. to Birmingham for The World Games on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.