PHOTOS: JCCHS Graduation

1 of 7
Photo courtesy of JCCHS
John Carroll Catholic High School's Class of 2025 celebrated graduation on May 25, marking a milestone for students. Photo courtesy of JCCHS
2 of 7
Photo courtesy of JCCHS
John Carroll Catholic High School's Class of 2025 celebrated graduation on May 25, marking a milestone for students. Photo courtesy of JCCHS
3 of 7
Photo courtesy of JCCHS
John Carroll Catholic High School's Class of 2025 celebrated graduation on May 25, marking a milestone for students. Photo courtesy of JCCHS
4 of 7
Photo courtesy of JCCHS
John Carroll Catholic High School's Class of 2025 celebrated graduation on May 25, marking a milestone for students. Photo courtesy of JCCHS
5 of 7
Photo courtesy of JCCHS
John Carroll Catholic High School's Class of 2025 celebrated graduation on May 25, marking a milestone for students. Photo courtesy of JCCHS
6 of 7
Photo courtesy of JCCHS
John Carroll Catholic High School's Class of 2025 celebrated graduation on May 25, marking a milestone for students. Photo courtesy of JCCHS
7 of 7
Photo courtesy of JCCHS
John Carroll Catholic High School's Class of 2025 celebrated graduation on May 25, marking a milestone for students. Photo courtesy of JCCHS
Seniors at John Carroll Catholic High School celebrated graduation on Sunday, marking an important milestone for the Class of 2025.
Didn't show us your photo yet? Send in your graduation photos to sowens@starnesmedia.com for a chance to be featured in this article or on our social media pages! Please include the names of graduates in the photo.