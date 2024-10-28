PHOTOS: Homewood Witches Ride hosts Fall Festival

1 of 15
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
A child gets her face painted during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Boy dresses up as spiderman during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Kids go up and down the slide during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Two girls make crafts during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Snow white plays corn hole during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Sponsorship booths give out candy during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Sponsorship booths give out treats during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
DJ plays music during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Two girls enjoy fall treats during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Fall decorated bench during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Scenes during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Girl dresses up in a costume during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Kids go down the slide during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Sponsorship booths give out treats during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
People in costume during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.
Participants of the Homewood Witches Ride were treated to fun and games during a Fall Festival in Homewood Central Park on Oct. 27, 2024.