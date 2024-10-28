PHOTOS: Homewood Witches Ride hosts Fall Festival

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

A child gets her face painted during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Boy dresses up as spiderman during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Kids go up and down the slide during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Two girls make crafts during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Snow white plays corn hole during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Sponsorship booths give out candy during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Sponsorship booths give out treats during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

DJ plays music during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Two girls enjoy fall treats during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Fall decorated bench during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Scenes during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Girl dresses up in a costume during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Kids go down the slide during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Sponsorship booths give out treats during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

People in costume during the Fall Festival before the Witches Ride in Homewood on October 27, 2024.

Participants of the Homewood Witches Ride were treated to fun and games during a Fall Festival in Homewood Central Park on Oct. 27, 2024.