PHOTOS: Homewood Middle School Immigration Simulation

by

×

1 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-3-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

2 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-2-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

3 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-4-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

4 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-5-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

5 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-6-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

6 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-7-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

7 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-8-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

8 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-9-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

9 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-13-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

10 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-15-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

11 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-16-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

12 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-17-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

13 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-18-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

14 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-19-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

15 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-20-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

16 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-14-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

17 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-12-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

18 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-11-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

19 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-10-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

×

20 of 20

241031_Homewood Middle School immigration simulation_SLS-2700x2000.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

Homewood Middle School students participated in an immigration simulation on Oct. 31, 2024 where they recreated the experience of immigrating to the United States through Ellis Island.