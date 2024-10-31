PHOTOS: Homewood Middle School Immigration Simulation

1 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
2 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
3 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
4 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
5 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
6 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
7 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
8 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
9 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
10 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
11 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
12 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
13 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
14 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
15 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
16 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
17 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
18 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
19 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
20 of 20
Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
Homewood Middle School students participated in an immigration simulation on Oct. 31, 2024 where they recreated the experience of immigrating to the United States through Ellis Island.