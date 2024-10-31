PHOTOS: Homewood Middle School Immigration Simulation

× 1 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 2 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 3 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 4 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 5 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 6 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 7 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 8 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 9 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 10 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 11 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 12 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 13 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 14 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 15 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 16 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 17 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 18 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 19 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools × 20 of 20 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Prev Next

Homewood Middle School students participated in an immigration simulation on Oct. 31, 2024 where they recreated the experience of immigrating to the United States through Ellis Island.