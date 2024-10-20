PHOTOS: Homewood Library Foundation Trunk-or-Treat

1 of 29
Photo by Sarah Owens
The Homewood Library Foundation hosted their first ever trunk-or-treat event at the Homewood Public Library on Oct. 20, 2024. Hundreds of children and their families gathered to enjoy games and collect candy and other treats provided by the over 30 local businesses and organizations that participated.
The Homewood Library Foundation hosted their first ever Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 20. Over 30 local businesses and organizations, including The Homewood Star, gathered to give out candy and other goodies to hundreds of children.