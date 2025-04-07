PHOTOS: Homewood Library Foundation Block Party

1 of 11
Participants enjoyed food and entertainment during the annual Block Party sponsored by the Homewood Library Foundation on Saturday, Apr. 5, 2025, at the Homewood Library in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong.
The Homewood Library Foundation hosted their annual Block Party on Saturday. This family-friendly event raised funds to benefits the library.