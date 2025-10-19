Photos from Trunk or Treat at Homewood Public Library

× 1 of 82 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds gathered at the 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat hosted by the Homewood Library Foundation. Local businesses and organizations decorated vehicles and gave away candy at the Homewood Library parking lot on Sun, Oct. 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 82 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds gathered at the 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat hosted by the Homewood Library Foundation. Local businesses and organizations decorated vehicles and gave away candy at the Homewood Library parking lot on Sun, Oct. 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 82 Expand Photo by David Leong Hundreds gathered at the 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat hosted by the Homewood Library Foundation. Local businesses and organizations decorated vehicles and gave away candy at the Homewood Library parking lot on Sun, Oct. 19, 2025. Several hundred families turned out in costume for the Homewood Library Foundation’s annual Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 19, in the library parking lot.

Local businesses and community organizations decorated vehicles and handed out candy, snacks, stickers and allergy-friendly treats to an estimated 1,000 trick-or-treaters. The afternoon event also featured games, face painting and festive music — all part of the library’s seasonal celebration.

Guests of all ages enjoyed the colorful displays and Halloween fun, making it one of the most spirited family events of the fall.

