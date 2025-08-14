PHOTOS: Back to School 2025

Kendrick Shoulders-Jones, 3rd Grade, Hall Kent

Finley Knight, fifth grade, Hall Kent

Graham Bayles, Kindergarten, Hall Kent

Ava Simmons - 7th Grade Homewood Middle School

Ashlyn Simmons - 3rd Grade, Hall Kent

Eli Feld, 6th Homewood Middle School, Sam Feld, 4th grade, Edgewood Elementary School and Grey Feld, Kindergarten, Edgewood Elementary School.

Simon Crawford, first grade, and Elaine Crawford, third grade, Hall Kent

Abram Crawford, 7th grade, Homewood Middle School

Lucas Starnes, 5th SCE, with his dog, Apollo Starnes - homeschooled.

 Jack Atkinson, 11th Grade, Homewood High School

Everett Hewett, 3rd grade, Holland Hewett, kindergarten, and Mary Hunt Hewett, 3rd grade, all at Edgewood Elementary.

Julia McAdams, junior, Homewood High School

Eva Grace Connor - 3rd Grade Hall Kent

Students across Homewood returned to class on Aug. 7 with the official start of the 2025-26 academic year. We asked readers to send us photos. Here are some of the images submitted. Good luck to all students in their academic and extracurricular activities.