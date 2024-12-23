Photo Recap: 2024 holiday season in Homewood

1 of 25
Photo by Sarah Owens
Hundreds of Homewood residents lined the streets in downtown on Dec. 10, 2024 for the city's annual Christmas parade. Photo by Sarah Owens.
Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Photo by Sarah Owens
Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens Three Sheets A Linen Shop
Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event.
Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens Seibels
Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens Wrapsody
Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens The Pink Tulip
Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens At Home furnishings
Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens The Pink Tulip
Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens At Home furnishings
With Christmas finally here, take a moment to reflect on the holidays before they come to a close. Here are some of the best photos from the season in Homewood this year.