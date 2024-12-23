Photo Recap: 2024 holiday season in Homewood

Photo by Sarah Owens

Hundreds of Homewood residents lined the streets in downtown on Dec. 10, 2024 for the city's annual Christmas parade. Photo by Sarah Owens.

Photo by Savannah Schmidt

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens Three Sheets A Linen Shop

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event.

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Photo by Sarah Owens

Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens Seibels

Photo by Sarah Owens

Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens Wrapsody

Photo by Sarah Owens

Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens The Pink Tulip

Photo by Sarah Owens

Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens At Home furnishings

Photo by Sarah Owens

Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens The Pink Tulip

Photo by Sarah Owens

Businesses in downtown Homewood were full of patrons on Nov. 7, 2024 as the city kicked off the holiday season with their annual Holiday Open House event. Photo by Sarah Owens At Home furnishings

With Christmas finally here, take a moment to reflect on the holidays before they come to a close. Here are some of the best photos from the season in Homewood this year.