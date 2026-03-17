Petting zoo brings farm animals to Homewood Public Library for spring break

× Expand Submitted Homewood Library Farm Babies

Homewood Public Library will host a spring break petting zoo on Monday, March 23, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the library parking lot.

The event will feature DART Family Farm of Bessemer, which will transform the parking lot into a hands-on petting zoo with animals such as rabbits, chickens and goats. Children will have the opportunity to interact with the animals while learning about life on a farm.

The event is designed for children ages 0-12 but is open to all ages. Admission is free.