Pet loss support group offers space for healing at Homewood Public Library

Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group will meet Monday, Jan. 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library in Room 106 on the lower level.

Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, the group is designed to provide a compassionate space for people grieving the loss of a pet. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with others who understand the unique bond between people and their animals and to share experiences in a supportive environment.

The group is open to anyone navigating pet loss, and participation is free. Reservations can be made by contacting Jenni Smith at 205-903-0958.