Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Barbers Court

Photo by Madoline Markham. Homewood Police Department The Homewood Police Department is located on 29th Avenue in downtown Homewood.

One man is dead and another in custody following a fatal hit-and-run incident in Homewood this morning.

Sergeant John Carr with the Homewood Police Department said police were notified just before 8 a.m. of a pedestrian that was struck in the roadway on Barbers Court. The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police determined, based on a witness statement, that the driver of the car that struck the driver had left the scene, Carr said. The car was either a grey or silver Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Challenger or Charger, Carr said.

While police were processing the scene, the driver, also an adult male, came back and was taken into custody. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was awaiting questioning and no charges have been filed. Carr said any charges filed would most likely be filed on Thursday or Friday. Because no charges have not yet been filed, the suspect’s name is not being released, Carr said. Carr said leaving the scene of a car accident with injuries is a felony.

The victim’s name has not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.