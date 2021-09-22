Pedestrian bridge, thoroughfare improvement project enters final design phase

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Motorists travel along the Hollywood Boulevard overpass above U.S. 280.

After several years of discussions and changes, final design on the pedestrian bridge on Hollywood Boulevard should begin soon.

Ward 5 City Councilwoman Jennifer Andress said the coalition overseeing the project, which now includes more than just bridge improvements, has entered into a contract for final design work.

The project must be approved by the Alabama Department of Transportation in order to proceed, but so far, that hasn’t been a problem, Andress said.

The bridge was first proposed in 2018 at a cost of about $1.125 million, but after ALDOT issued its first review of the project, mandating a wider bridge, the price jumped to $3 million, making it “untenable,” Andress said.

The cities of Homewood, Mountain Brook and Birmingham have worked with Jefferson County to create a project that will see the current bridge expanded while adding a center turn lane, Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons said. Part of the existing platform will become part of the pedestrian element. Andress said a traffic light will be added heading toward the Summit as drivers head toward Homewood and Mountain Brook, while a left turn lane toward the Summit will be added for those coming from Mountain Brook to Homewood.

“It’s always been a great area for folks who wanted to walk, who wanted to marathon train,” Ammons said.

Safety has long been a concern at the bridge, and Ammons said there’s a chance to make the growing over-the-mountain area even more attractive.

“There’s an opportunity there, and I’d hate for us to miss an opportunity,” Ammons said.

The final price of the project should fall somewhere between $1.125 and $3 million, Andress said. Each city has contributed money, and several state legislators also have contributed funds, Andress said. Some private funds have also been raised, including $10,000 from Raymond James.