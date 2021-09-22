Pedestrian bridge, thoroughfare improvement project enters final design phase

by

After several years of discussions and changes, final design on the pedestrian bridge on Hollywood Boulevard should begin soon.

Ward 5 City Councilwoman Jennifer Andress said the coalition overseeing the project, which now includes more than just bridge improvements, has entered into a contract for final design work.

The project must be approved by the Alabama Department of Transportation in order to proceed, but so far, that hasn’t been a problem, Andress said.

The bridge was first proposed in 2018 at a cost of about $1.125 million, but after ALDOT issued its first review of the project, mandating a wider bridge, the price jumped to $3 million, making it “untenable,” Andress said.

The cities of Homewood, Mountain Brook and Birmingham have worked with Jefferson County to create a project that will see the current bridge expanded while adding a center turn lane, Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons said. Part of the existing platform will become part of the pedestrian element. Andress said a traffic light will be added heading toward the Summit as drivers head toward Homewood and Mountain Brook, while a left turn lane toward the Summit will be added for those coming from Mountain Brook to Homewood.

“It’s always been a great area for folks who wanted to walk, who wanted to marathon train,” Ammons said.

Safety has long been a concern at the bridge, and Ammons said there’s a chance to make the growing over-the-mountain area even more attractive.

“There’s an opportunity there, and I’d hate for us to miss an opportunity,” Ammons said.

The final price of the project should fall somewhere between $1.125 and $3 million, Andress said. Each city has contributed money, and several state legislators also have contributed funds, Andress said. Some private funds have also been raised, including $10,000 from Raymond James.