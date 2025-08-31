Pawsitively perfect: Dog U’s boarding and training are raising the ‘woof’ in Homewood

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Tyler Hill, left, and Calvin Brown are co-owners of DogU, a new dog training facility in Homewood.

Dog U has arrived in Homewood, opening earlier this year, and it’s not your typical doggy daycare. Built on a foundation of friendship, trust and over two decades of training experience, this locally owned facility offers more than playtime and pet baths to our four legged furry friends.

Dog U, located at 2706 19th St. S in Homewood, specializes in personalized care through structured daycare, boarding, grooming, private lessons and hands-on training, all guided by a training-first philosophy. Behind it all are co-owners Calvin Brown and Tyler Hill, best friends turned business partners, who built a business rooted in intentional care and a deep understanding of dogs’ behavioral needs.

“There's not a lot of training facilities like this in the area. Calvin has been training dogs for 22 years. He’s helped train thousands of dogs. We knew when we were given the opportunity to move over here to Homewood, we had to take it,” Hill said.

Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Co-owner Calvin Brown works with a dog at Dog U, a new dog training facility in Homewood.

Both Brown and Hill share a deep love for animals, but their beginnings couldn’t have been more different. Brown’s journey started with fear, he was terrified of dogs after run-ins with aggressive neighborhood pets. That changed when his family adopted a dog, sparking a fascination that quickly grew into passion.

“I absorbed everything about dogs once my family had one. I had every single dog encyclopedia I could find. I made my mom get “Dog Fancy, Dog Wear.” and all those magazines. I just absorbed everything I could get my hands on,” Brown said.

Hill’s experience with animals began on a farm, where he said he’d been around animals his whole life. That background eventually led to his friendship with Brown, formed while the two worked together at a previous facility. They quickly developed a close bond that extended beyond the workplace.

When the opportunity came to launch their own business, they jumped at the chance in 2018. Since then, their partnership has helped them navigate challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, a canine flu outbreak and a building move, all of which tested their commitment to the business, the dogs they help and to each other.

Dog U’s training programs are designed to help lay behavioral foundations, and owners are expected to be active participants in the process through follow-up lessons and reinforcement at home. This partnership between trainer and owner ensures lasting results, Brown confirmed.

The team at Dog U focuses on each dog’s individual needs, emphasizing structured playgroups, specialized boarding arrangements and ongoing education for owners. The facility is intentionally designed to avoid overstimulation, something Brown and Hill believe can be a problem in traditional daycares.

“We just don't throw all dogs out there. We actually assess dogs and place them where they’d have the most fun and for them to socialize properly. I think a lot of people would be shocked to know how detailed we are when it comes to placing dogs in groups and placing them for boarding.” Brown said.

Instead of offering all-day play, dogs at Dog U engage in timed sessions based on their temperament, energy levels and social preferences. This approach also applies to boarding, where dogs are grouped by behavior and comfort level, active dogs are housed together, while older or more mellow pets enjoy quieter spaces, Hill confirmed.

Brown confirmed that Dog U’s commitment to personalized care extends to its grooming and training methods. Rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach, trainers adapt their techniques based on each dog’s learning style. This ensures that dogs aren’t just well-behaved, but also happy and confident.

Both Brown and Hill stated that the most rewarding part of running Dog U is witnessing the growth of both dogs and their owners through the training process, with a strong focus on building trust. Not only between trainer and pet but also with every client who walks through the door.

As Dog U settles their paws in Homewood, it continues to earn a reputation for care, consistency and thoughtful training. Each dog is treated as an individual, and every service is carefully designed not just to train, but to create lasting bonds that help both pets and their owners truly thrive together.