Paul Simmons announces candidacy for City Council, Ward 1

Photo courtesy of Simmons for Homewood Campaign Paul Simmons, right, is running to represent Homewood's Ward 1 on City Council.

Homewood's Paul Simmons has announced his candidacy for City Council, Ward 1.

Simmons recently made the announcement on Facebook.

"Homewood is more than just where I live — it’s where my wife and I are raising our daughters, building relationships, and investing in the future of our community," he said in his announcement. "I’m running to serve our city with integrity, transparency, and a deep commitment to listening to and representing you — the residents of Ward 1."

Simmons, who is a District Sales Representative for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, is a member of the Homewood City Schools Foundation Board and co-owner of ice cream shop Neighbors West Homewood. He is also a member of the Mike Slive Foundation Board.

"I believe in the power of community, smart growth and leadership that reflects our shared values," Simmons said. "I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and work hard for the city we all love."

Simmons will face off against Tiffany McIntyre for the council seat, and the election is set for August 26. To learn more about his campaign, visit his Facebook page.