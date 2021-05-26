Patriot Park hosts all-day Streetfest on June 5

× Expand Staff photo. Streetfest, seen here in 2018, returns June 5 to Patriot Park and will feature rides, games, inflatables, live music and food trucks.

Streetfest is coming back to West Homewood on June 5.

Streetfest

WHERE: Patriot Park

WHEN: All day, rain or shine

COST: Free

The annual festival started in 2015 as a way to connect the community to local businesses, said Justin Limbaugh, who created the West Homewood Neighborhood Association. There have been vendors at the festival in previous years, but then the event organizers decided the event should focus less on selling things and more on getting to know the community on a personal level.

The event is free to attend and will have rides, games and inflatables. Rollin’ in the Hay will provide live music. There will be a few food trucks, including Los Valedores. In the past, there have been face painting and balloon animals, but Limbaugh said he’s not sure if face painting will be possible this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Limbaugh said he enjoys seeing the community come together each year at this event.

“It’s a thousand neighbors all in the same spot, and they end up making connections, meeting new families, and the kids have a new set of friends to play with,” he said. “The relationships that end up coming out of it has been the biggest feedback that has come out of it.”

It’s an all-day event at Patriot Park, and Limbaugh said nearby streets will begin closing around noon for the event. It typically ends around 8:30-9 p.m., he said. It will happen rain or shine.

Follow the West Homewood Neighborhood Association page on Facebook for updates.