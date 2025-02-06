Owens earns APA Emerging Journalist Award

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Sarah Owens, a community editor of the Homewood Star and Village Living at Starnes Media, recently won the APA Emerging Journalist Award for 2024.

Starnes Media’s Sarah Owens, community editor for The Homewood Star and Village Living, has been named the recipient of the Alabama Press Association’s 2025 Emerging Journalist Award. The award, established in 2018, recognizes the outstanding service and accomplishments of young journalists under the age of 30 with less than five years of experience in the field.

Owens joined Starnes Media, which owns The Homewood Star and Village Living, in June 2024 and has quickly made her mark with her exceptional reporting and dedication to community journalism. In just a few months, she has tackled a wide range of stories, from breaking news to in-depth enterprise reporting. Her coverage of the Homewood mayor’s resignation and subsequent city referendum was lauded for its clarity and balance, helping readers navigate a highly contentious local issue.

She also spearheaded the September Suicide & Mental Health enterprise package, localizing it for all six Starnes Media properties. Her efforts demonstrated not only her reporting skills but also her ability to address sensitive topics with care and insight.

“Sarah exemplifies the qualities celebrated by this award,” said Tim Stephens, general manager and editor-in-chief of Starnes Media. “Her professionalism, creativity and empathy have elevated our newsroom and made a meaningful impact on the communities we serve.”

Owens has also gained attention for her resourceful reporting on high-profile stories, such as the shark attack involving Mountain Brook’s Lulu Gribbin that garnered national headlines.

The APA Emerging Journalist Award highlights young reporters who demonstrate excellence and innovation in their field. Owens’ recognition underscores her significant contributions to Alabama journalism and the communities she covers, Stephens said.

“The best is yet to come from Sarah,” he said.

The award will be presented at the Alabama Media Summit Awards Luncheon on Feb. 14 in Birmingham, where Owens will deliver remarks and be formally honored.