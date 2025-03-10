Taste of Homewood: What you need to know

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce

Taste of Homewood will take over SoHo Plaza on Thursday, filling the square with food and beverages from restaurants all around town.

The event begins at 5 p.m., and tickets are $30 in advance or $40 the day of. Children 12 and younger are free with the purchase of a ticket.

Participants will receive one token per ticket to use to vote for their favorite restaurant at the event. The top three restaurants will win awards based on votes.

Vendors include:

Attendees will also enjoy live music, activities for the kids and a silent auction. A food drive will also take place, allowing community members to donate canned goods on-site during the event.

Purchase tickets at business.homewoodchamber.org/events.