Outstanding Community Service recognized by Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook

× Expand Left to Right: Kiwanis Governor Scott Sims with members of the Graphos family. Photo Courtesy of Leland Keller.

The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook (KCOHMB) recently presented two Walter Zeller Fellowship Awards for outstanding service to the Homewood community.

Members of the Graphos family received the medal and certificate awarded posthumously to Sammy Graphos, a fixture in the Homewood main business district prior to his passing in October 2021. Owner/operator of Sam’s Super Samwiches, Mr. Graphos’ influence and wisdom spread well beyond its walls. His son, Ted, shared several stories of Sam’s benevolence both to children and adults in Rosedale and within the Homewood schools. KCOHMB members rejoiced at the news of Sam’s Super Sandwiches reopening under Ted’s management in its new location in SOHO.

The second award honors the 37 year career of Ms. Deborah Fout, recently retired Director of the Homewood Public Library. Under her leadership emerged more than $500,000 of improvements including superlative children’s and teen programs, adult services and the state-of-the-art computer center. Her service to Homewood, our region and the state is widely recognized. Scott Sims, Kiwanis Alabama District Governor, presented the award to Ms. Fout, surrounded by her close friends and library colleagues.

The Walter Zeller Fellowship of Kiwanis International was established as a means of funding Project Eliminate, addressing the elimination of Maternal Neonatal Tetanus in developing countries. KCOHMB shares in this initiative by recognizing members of the community whose lives exemplify distinguished contributions and service.

Submitted by Leland Keller