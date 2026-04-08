Outdoor production of “Freaky Friday” brings family fun to Homewood Central Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Theatre Education Department

Homewood Theatre’s Education Department will present “Freaky Friday” The Musical April 17-19 at Homewood Central Park.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 18, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19, at 2:30 p.m.

The family-friendly production, which runs about 60 minutes, will take place outdoors, with attendees encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. Food trucks and vendors will be on site beginning one hour before each performance.

The musical offers a fun, community-focused theater experience suitable for all ages.