Our Lady of Sorrows hosts multiple events

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School news updates:

Dec. 13 -- Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) Kindergarteners received a very special visitor at their school for Polar Express Day. Santa Claus came riding in on a fire truck (compliments of Homewood Fire Department) to greet the young students who were dressed in their pajamas. Santa’s visit included a warm greeting and individual photos with the jolly old man. The special day also consisted of the reading of The Polar Express by OLS Principal Mary Jane Dorn and Wee-K3 teacher Michelle Lawrence. A special snack of hot chocolate and cookies was also enjoyed by everyone. It was a very merry day to remember.

Dec. 14 -- Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Boy Scout Troop 237 and Cub Scout Pack 237 hosted Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 11. Thirty families came out for the event - bringing unwrapped, new toys to donate to the Catholic Center of Concern for families this holiday season. The troop embraced the support of the school community with this annual event.

Dec. 17 -- The Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School sixth grade boys Toy Bowl basketball teams donated supplies as well as their time helping others during the holiday season. The boys and their families provided new bedding to the Grace House Ministries foster home for girls. During their visit they were welcomed by the home’s director. At the end of their work, the boys gathered as a group and prayed together.

-- Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh